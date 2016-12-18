 Alex Salmond on final Murnaghan | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Alex Salmond on final Murnaghan

December 18, 2016 - Comment

Did Alex Salmond get the news he wanted for Scotland from Brussels and Jean-Claude Juncker? Watch his full interview back on Murnaghan

Comments

ukok kev says:
December 18, 2016 at 11:20 AM

Aye Alex….The Scottish Peoples Champion.
IndyRef2 will be a walk in the park﻿

Reply
14842 says:
December 18, 2016 at 12:47 PM

lol little England still doesn’t grasp the problem they are in. It will be
greater Scotland with Ireland together a VIP status and little England has
to beg at Harridans wall to get some kind of European footy 🙂 lol﻿

Reply
DK says:
December 18, 2016 at 4:05 PM

Usual huffing and puffing from SNP without authority. No doubt HM Gov will
listen politely to Scottish Gov case and will accord them the leverage due
to less than 10% of the EU ref vote.﻿

Reply
Alexander ? says:
December 18, 2016 at 5:59 PM

💙﻿

Reply
High Culture Or Barbarism says:
December 18, 2016 at 7:19 PM

Scotland is a dark violent little craphole which if it want’s it’s
independence it’s welcome to it. It’ll either beg to come back within a
decade or spend the next century as part of a vicious Bolshevik EU
grovelling to be heard on the slightest issue. As for the SNP? A front for
Scottish Rite freemasonry and the Vatican.﻿

Reply

