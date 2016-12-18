Alex Salmond on final Murnaghan | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Alex Salmond on final Murnaghan
December 18, 2016 - Comment
Did Alex Salmond get the news he wanted for Scotland from Brussels and Jean-Claude Juncker? Watch his full interview back on Murnaghan
Aye Alex….The Scottish Peoples Champion.
IndyRef2 will be a walk in the park
lol little England still doesn’t grasp the problem they are in. It will be
greater Scotland with Ireland together a VIP status and little England has
to beg at Harridans wall to get some kind of European footy 🙂 lol
Usual huffing and puffing from SNP without authority. No doubt HM Gov will
listen politely to Scottish Gov case and will accord them the leverage due
to less than 10% of the EU ref vote.
💙
Scotland is a dark violent little craphole which if it want’s it’s
independence it’s welcome to it. It’ll either beg to come back within a
decade or spend the next century as part of a vicious Bolshevik EU
grovelling to be heard on the slightest issue. As for the SNP? A front for
Scottish Rite freemasonry and the Vatican.