Diane Abbott on Murnaghan | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Diane Abbott on Murnaghan
December 18, 2016 - Comment
Diane Abbott talks public officers taking oath, immigration and strikes on the final ever episode of Murnaghan.
this women is a liar, a massive racist and a bumbling idiot. She is not fit
to serve the country.
Why is anyone against the monarchy? Its British history, it brings in
tourism, it unites the common wealth and as Harold Wilson said having our
PM bend the knee is one more thing preventing us from becoming a
dictatorship. Swallow your pride and continue to reap the benefits.
A Probably because the whole idea is outdated. Some homeless people
sleeping only yards away from the Palace. Doesn’t sound right to me.
The Labour party under Corbyn and Abbott are irrelevant to the national
political scene so why is she being interviewed anyway ?
Well, they’ve just jumped up eight points in the polls, so we’ll see.
Let’s hope HM Gov clamps down hard on unions especially on clearly
political strikes such as Southern. Binding arbitration or statutory
requirement to keep 50% of critical services running during strikes work in
other countries. What a disaster Diane Abbott would be if she ever became
Home Sec which thankfully looks v unlikely