‘Attack’ on Berlin Christmas market | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

‘Attack’ on Berlin Christmas market

December 19, 2016 - Comment

At least nine people have been killed after a lorry crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin. Emma Rushton witnessed what happened and told Sky's Dermot Murnaghan "It wasn't an accident."

cantthinkofone77 says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:41 PM

Time to ban ”assault trucks”. How about admitting multi-culturalism does
not work. Lunacy.﻿

рома бабаян says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:46 PM

nope, time to ban christmas and christmas markets

cantthinkofone77 says:
December 19, 2016 at 6:03 PM

Yes, this makes me sad, and very pissed off at liberal idiots that think
that this immigration is healthy or wise for anyone. Wait until full
radicalization of Europe happens. This is still in the early stages.

J4ckCr0w says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:44 PM

Absolutely appalling.
Until all the muslims in Europe are exterminated there will be no peace.
May they rot in hell.﻿

Aoife Molloy says:
December 19, 2016 at 6:41 PM

Hervè De Rinel get lost

Slim Pickens says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:45 PM

Germany enjoying the shariah lifstyle﻿

Frosty. says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:17 PM

And Sweden and U.K.

MrJoost123321 says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:47 PM

unbelievable… the fact that people have sick minds like this is really
terrifying. my condolences to the families of the victims.﻿

Evelien Rostie says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:50 PM

Omg ja

Sylvie Jones says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:57 PM

I’m so terrified.. My sister got to Berlin today on holiday with her
boyfriend.﻿

God of War says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:07 PM

Sylvie Jones I pray that she’s safe, which I’m sure that she is.

Rin Kagamineღ says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:25 PM

I pray for her too.
Well, I live in Germany and they are only talking about that.

mz_cici says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:34 PM

My boyfriend lives there 😰 still trying to find out if he is okay

Simon A says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:40 PM

Maybe she can spend the vacation in the hotel room.

Marcelo Zanuski says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:13 PM

I wonder how Merkel is able to sleep at night.

Deport, arrest or execute all muslims in Europe now! Ban islan in Europe
now!﻿

Andrea David Edelman says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:21 PM

Multiculturalism kills again.﻿

Frosty. says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:19 PM

Rights for <<<<<<.

Reply
greg rose says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:29 PM

The Islamic rats are at it again﻿

Isaak Aziz says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:29 PM

terrorism has no religion

Reply
Emmanuela Tewelde says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:47 PM

Isaak Aziz but ISIS is the part of Muslim.

Reply
HunOrwell says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:52 PM

Yet 10/10 terrorist acts are committed by Muslims the last few decades.
Saying now that terrorism has no religion is saying statistics have no
numbers.

Herve Shango says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:31 PM

this is Islam terrorism﻿

Öl Alkohol says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:44 PM

Herve Shango islam not terrorism

Terrorism is Russia USA is all Eruopa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Darkseid Lord Of Apokolips says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:40 PM

Just another day in Germany…﻿

Darkseid Lord Of Apokolips says:
December 19, 2016 at 4:51 PM

+Jan Nowak TRIGGERED!

David UK says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:06 PM

They wanted refugees so THEY DESERVE IT﻿

David UK says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:48 PM

+AZLillshit
Is this a death threat?

Kevin Powell says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:09 PM

This is Islamic declaring Jihad war on our Christians people! Wake up all
our Christians for the war!﻿

annie harris says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:32 PM

Lord, I pray the Christian people will awaken and see the light of truth..
Islam has ONE goal, destroy Christians, Jews, Hindus, and everyone else..
Dump them in the ME and let them kill off each other!! STOP importing
disaster!!!!

Aoife Molloy says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:48 PM

annie harris Amen

Firenaut says:
December 19, 2016 at 8:00 PM

Kevin Powell

Stupid comment. The West has been dropping bombs on Iraq, Afghanistan,
Syria, Yemen, Libya, Pakistan etc…

This is the blow back for the Wars that have killed millions in the
MiddleEast.

Firenaut says:
December 19, 2016 at 8:03 PM

annie harris

Another Stupid comment. The refugees only came to Europe after NATO
destroyed their countries.

More innocent civilians have been killed by Western wars of aggression in
the MiddleEast than any terrorist attack.

Terrorism is the RESULT of western foreign policy.

Gaze73 says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:19 PM

I’m a racist who ignorantly assumes the driver was a mudslime. Ragheads are
great at the jobs we won’t do, such as driving trucks into people.﻿

Ramzi Chouk says:
December 19, 2016 at 6:20 PM

lol muslims are from all ethnicities !

Nizzle FoShizzle says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:20 PM

What CNN will report: An asylum seeker of middle eastern ancestry sought
justice today from oppressive Holiday partiers.﻿

Frosty. says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:44 PM

And Sky News.

Rin Kagamineღ says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:21 PM

Okay, I live in Berlin.﻿

UltraGaivalas says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:33 PM

we should consider reasonable truck restrictions in the EU. and we also
must put more effort into educating refugees how to drive trucks
responsibly﻿

neno kasanova says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:38 PM

secret intelligence﻿

Catoosa Dawg says:
December 19, 2016 at 5:41 PM

Rabbi David Touitou (Jew). “Is this good news that Islam is invading
Europe? Yes! This is great news.”﻿

Firenaut says:
December 19, 2016 at 8:42 PM

Terrorism is Europe started after NATO destroyed Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya,
Syria, Pakistan, Yemen etc…
Terrorism is blowback for the wars of aggression in the MiddleEast that’s
killed millions.﻿

Awyatt Mann says:
December 19, 2016 at 10:00 PM

Merkel must hang for this! She’s responsible for flooding the country with
Moslem filth.﻿

