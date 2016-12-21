 2016: The year the world went crazy | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

2016: The year the world went crazy

December 21, 2016 - Comment

The last 12 months have been pretty crazy, and 2016 isn't over yet.

The last 12 months have been pretty crazy, and 2016 isn't over yet.

Comments

Morpheus says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:23 AM

Wierdest year in recent history.﻿

Reply
MusicForTheBrain says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:23 AM

rip harambe﻿

Reply
Milan Nedeljkovic says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:27 AM

Yea it was weird.﻿

Reply
Tase says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:51 AM

Lets make 2017 the year of tolerance and peace ❤️﻿

Reply
kadju says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:33 PM

yea be more tolerant and get raped by muslins

Reply
CHUBBA FC says:
December 21, 2016 at 4:00 AM

RIP﻿

Reply
Captain Scarlet says:
December 21, 2016 at 4:10 AM

READY UP!﻿

Reply
Dylan Cotton says:
December 21, 2016 at 5:33 AM

it really has been a strange year﻿

Reply
Declan Campbell says:
December 21, 2016 at 5:46 AM

not really﻿

Reply
djtonylee says:
December 21, 2016 at 6:13 AM

Best year of the millenium so far. What an awesome year!﻿

Reply
Sarah Hansen says:
December 21, 2016 at 8:41 AM

djtonylee calm down Satan

Reply
cary bary says:
December 21, 2016 at 7:26 AM

2016. The left got egg on their faces.﻿

Reply
TheLEXEAFan 2016 AVGCP AUTTP POE (Logos The Worst Maker) says:
December 21, 2016 at 9:21 AM

cary bary I bet they will update this, because the queen cancelled her
Christmas plans because of a cold

Reply
Larry 306 says:
December 21, 2016 at 7:47 AM

It can only get worse…﻿

Reply
Mitchell Connolly says:
December 21, 2016 at 8:05 AM

the year the world went crazy ?? crazy ?﻿

Reply
kadju says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:35 PM

2017 could have been the year of the start of ww3 if hillary was ellected﻿

Reply
Green Leaf Eco Films says:
December 21, 2016 at 6:40 PM

It has Always been crazy -﻿

Reply

