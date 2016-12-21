Queen and Philip delay Sandringham trip | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Queen and Philip delay Sandringham trip
December 21, 2016 - Comment
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh delay their trip to Norfolk for Christmas because they have "heavy colds." Sky's Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills has more details.
Medals everywhere,I want one.
Hope I didn’t pass it onto them
This has been my year with the Queen – my discovery and appreciation of the
Royal Family and their place in history. I will be keeping her majesty as
well as the Duke in my prayers.
let them have Christmas off after all these years they have more than
earned it
