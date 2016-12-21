 Queen and Philip delay Sandringham trip | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Queen and Philip delay Sandringham trip

December 21, 2016 - Comment

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh delay their trip to Norfolk for Christmas because they have "heavy colds." Sky's Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills has more details.

Comments

Triple Point says:
December 21, 2016 at 8:59 AM

Medals everywhere,I want one.﻿

J Loftus says:
December 21, 2016 at 9:28 AM

The greedy 1% strikes again! They own almost 1/4 of all UK wealth.
The gap between the privileged elite and the poverty-stricken has never
been wider.
http://www.truthnewsmedia.com/the-greedy-1-strikes-again-they-own-almost-14-of-all-uk-wealth.html
﻿

Greenpoloboy3 says:
December 21, 2016 at 9:53 AM

Hope I didn’t pass it onto them﻿

Jennifer Montgomery says:
December 21, 2016 at 10:13 AM

This has been my year with the Queen – my discovery and appreciation of the
Royal Family and their place in history. I will be keeping her majesty as
well as the Duke in my prayers.﻿

Lesley Allinson says:
December 21, 2016 at 12:06 PM

let them have Christmas off after all these years they have more than
earned it﻿

Salam Hussain says:
December 21, 2016 at 7:36 PM

SalamHussain﻿

