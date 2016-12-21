 Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99 | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99

December 21, 2016 - Comment

Showbiz correspondent Jeanne Wolf looks back on the life of Hungarian Hollywood actress Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Showbiz correspondent Jeanne Wolf looks back on the life of Hungarian Hollywood actress Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Comments

Joshua Kimberley says:
December 21, 2016 at 10:57 AM

Sad﻿

Reply
losIluminados says:
December 21, 2016 at 11:53 AM

the legendary zsa zsa Gabor, may she rest in peace.﻿

Reply
My Puritanical Opinion says:
December 21, 2016 at 3:52 PM

She was a condescending self-centered socialite who knew where to put the
bubbles and who popularized the saying of darlink! Oh my, what a great loss
of virtue and talent!﻿

Reply
studfindingball says:
December 21, 2016 at 9:24 PM

What kind of player was she? How could intelligent men, knowing full well
it was going to end as badly for them as the previous sap, still pursue
her? The girl with the golden mouth! Amazing, and one tough broad.﻿

Reply

