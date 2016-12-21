Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99 | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
December 21, 2016 - Comment
Sad
the legendary zsa zsa Gabor, may she rest in peace.
She was a condescending self-centered socialite who knew where to put the
bubbles and who popularized the saying of darlink! Oh my, what a great loss
of virtue and talent!
What kind of player was she? How could intelligent men, knowing full well
it was going to end as badly for them as the previous sap, still pursue
her? The girl with the golden mouth! Amazing, and one tough broad.