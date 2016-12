National Focus for Wednesday December 21st, 2016 with Kimani St. Jean and Mc Pherson St. Luce. In the headlines… CARICOM Chairman applauds the community’s progress in 2016, Dominica and Cuba sign an agreement for the engagement of four Cuban engineers and regional agents of the Citizenship by Investment Programme implored to safeguard the integrity of

National Focus for Wednesday December 21st, 2016 with Kimani St. Jean and Mc Pherson St. Luce. In the headlines… CARICOM Chairman applauds the community’s progress in 2016, Dominica and Cuba sign an agreement for the engagement of four Cuban engineers and regional agents of the Citizenship by Investment Programme implored to safeguard the integrity of the programme.