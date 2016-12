Keep up to date with all the biggest stories this Christmas with Sky News on TV, online and on our mobile app SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go to and download our apps: iPad iPhone Android

Keep up to date with all the biggest stories this Christmas with Sky News on TV, online and on our mobile app

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos:

Follow us on Twitter: and

Like us on Facebook:

For more content go to and download our apps:

iPad

iPhone

Android