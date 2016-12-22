North Korea: Credible threat? | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Does North Korea pose a credible threat to the rest of the world? Sky's Asia Correspondent Katie Stallard, who travelled to the country in May, has this special report. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go to and download our apps:

Does North Korea pose a credible threat to the rest of the world? Sky's Asia Correspondent Katie Stallard, who travelled to the country in May, has this special report.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos:

Follow us on Twitter: and

Like us on Facebook:

For more content go to and download our apps:

iPad

iPhone

Android