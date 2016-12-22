What is fake news? | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

2016 has seen the rise of fake news on the internet. Watch a debate with Adam Boulton discussing the top fake news stories of the year. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go to and download our apps: iPad iPhone Android

2016 has seen the rise of fake news on the internet. Watch a debate with Adam Boulton discussing the top fake news stories of the year.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos:

Follow us on Twitter: and

Like us on Facebook:

For more content go to and download our apps:

iPad

iPhone

Android