 What is fake news? | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

What is fake news?

December 22, 2016 - Comment

2016 has seen the rise of fake news on the internet. Watch a debate with Adam Boulton discussing the top fake news stories of the year. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go to and download our apps: iPad iPhone Android

Shop Dominica T-shirt

2016 has seen the rise of fake news on the internet. Watch a debate with Adam Boulton discussing the top fake news stories of the year.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos:

Follow us on Twitter: and

Like us on Facebook:

For more content go to and download our apps:

iPad

iPhone

Android

Comments

ukok kev says:
December 22, 2016 at 8:42 AM

Errrr….24/7 on the hour,every hour Main Stream News Services ?
Do I win a prize ?﻿

Reply
strong foot says:
December 22, 2016 at 8:47 AM

Fake News should be illegal because they represent mischief at the first
degree.﻿

Reply
Jonny MacGinty says:
December 22, 2016 at 8:48 AM

Fake news is what this and other Zionist controlled media try to fool us
with﻿

Reply
Lance Carlisle says:
December 22, 2016 at 8:59 AM

sky news is fake news﻿

Reply
thebaconfromhell says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:47 AM

Lance Carlisle ye

Reply
Mr. Jezza 2K01 says:
December 22, 2016 at 9:11 AM

Not gonna watch but I bet they say that any conservative and Trump
supporting news is “fake news”…

Was I correct?﻿

Reply
John Highwood says:
December 22, 2016 at 10:14 AM

Sky News is fake news. Pizzagate is real.﻿

Reply
J Loftus says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:03 AM

Catch up, PIZZAGATE IS A PSYOP.

Reply
John Highwood says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:09 AM

+J Loftus The REAL Pizzagate = The leaked Podesta emails, not Comet
Pizza/Alefantis. The emails are not a psyop.

Reply
Cane Sugar says:
December 22, 2016 at 10:20 AM

SKY NEWS IS FAKE. STFU, GTFO AND GET STUFFED﻿

Reply
thebaconfromhell says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:47 AM

Cane Sugar ye

Reply
More Soapbox says:
December 22, 2016 at 10:20 AM

The MSM media biased reporting is also classed as FAKE news﻿

Reply
J Loftus says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:01 AM

OMG, Sky news wants to know about fake news, they make most of it.﻿

Reply
pc muppet says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:17 AM

Politically biased news is also fake news: MSM.﻿

Reply
randalusa says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:38 AM

Biggest irony of the year: Skilled liberal liars at CBS ABC NBC NPR PBS NYT
fire back at truthful conservative media by calling it fake news.﻿

Reply
special c says:
December 22, 2016 at 12:14 PM

add Skynews

Reply
thebaconfromhell says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:47 AM

all the news people who said Hillary was going to win the election in USA
are the fake news.﻿

Reply
cnyoung24 says:
December 22, 2016 at 11:51 AM

Of course the news is fake when its just a green screen in the studio and
they make anything up so yes the news is fake﻿

Reply
adam ball says:
December 22, 2016 at 12:03 PM

buzzfeed is a propganda anyway﻿

Reply
tcfreestyler123x says:
December 22, 2016 at 12:41 PM

Come on Sky, seriously now﻿

Reply
Alfred Albion says:
December 22, 2016 at 1:10 PM

Sky should know.﻿

Reply
IWarriors says:
December 22, 2016 at 1:41 PM

Sky News = Fake News.﻿

Reply
Tim g star Mills tech says:
December 22, 2016 at 1:54 PM

This is not about face book ..its about people waking up and seeing how the
media is manufactured and full of propaganda so don’t pass this off as a
face book fad..﻿

Reply
Christy Wright says:
December 22, 2016 at 2:38 PM

Oops so is it truly snowing in the Sahara Desert?﻿

Reply
Baz says:
December 22, 2016 at 4:06 PM

Fake news is anything that doesn’t conform to your world view﻿

Reply

Write a comment

*