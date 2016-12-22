What is fake news? | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

What is fake news?
December 22, 2016 - Comment
2016 has seen the rise of fake news on the internet. Watch a debate with Adam Boulton discussing the top fake news stories of the year. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go to and download our apps: iPad iPhone Android
Errrr….24/7 on the hour,every hour Main Stream News Services ?
Do I win a prize ?
Fake News should be illegal because they represent mischief at the first
degree.
Fake news is what this and other Zionist controlled media try to fool us
with
sky news is fake news
Lance Carlisle ye
Not gonna watch but I bet they say that any conservative and Trump
supporting news is “fake news”…
Was I correct?
Sky News is fake news. Pizzagate is real.
Catch up, PIZZAGATE IS A PSYOP.
+J Loftus The REAL Pizzagate = The leaked Podesta emails, not Comet
Pizza/Alefantis. The emails are not a psyop.
SKY NEWS IS FAKE. STFU, GTFO AND GET STUFFED
Cane Sugar ye
The MSM media biased reporting is also classed as FAKE news
OMG, Sky news wants to know about fake news, they make most of it.
Politically biased news is also fake news: MSM.
Biggest irony of the year: Skilled liberal liars at CBS ABC NBC NPR PBS NYT
fire back at truthful conservative media by calling it fake news.
add Skynews
all the news people who said Hillary was going to win the election in USA
are the fake news.
Of course the news is fake when its just a green screen in the studio and
they make anything up so yes the news is fake
buzzfeed is a propganda anyway
Come on Sky, seriously now
Sky should know.
Sky News = Fake News.
This is not about face book ..its about people waking up and seeing how the
media is manufactured and full of propaganda so don’t pass this off as a
face book fad..
Oops so is it truly snowing in the Sahara Desert?
Fake news is anything that doesn’t conform to your world view