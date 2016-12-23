Special report: Van Gogh remastered | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Living Vincent, the world's first film about iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh, is history in the making. Bringing to life some of his most inspirational works, the process of making the movie has involved 124 artists in three different countries painting 64,500 frames. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter:

