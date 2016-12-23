Special report: Van Gogh remastered | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Special report: Van Gogh remastered
Living Vincent, the world's first film about iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh, is history in the making. Bringing to life some of his most inspirational works, the process of making the movie has involved 124 artists in three different countries painting 64,500 frames. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter:
That is mindblowing.
wow
This is freaking amazing!! 💙
Real art unlike modern crap about a grown man dressed as a schoolgirl or a
tent filled with used tampax that’s worth over £10 thousand
Art Remastered …The Loving Vincent
Amazing…
this movie has to get something as in Award can’t wait to see this movie..
went to the gallery in London and I saw that the chair the flowers also
grass painting It was breathtaking..
Absolutely fabulous. How did they ever get the dosh to start it ?
yeah, who sponsors all this whim?
this is awesome