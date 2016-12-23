 Special report: Van Gogh remastered | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Special report: Van Gogh remastered

December 23, 2016 - Comment

Living Vincent, the world's first film about iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh, is history in the making. Bringing to life some of his most inspirational works, the process of making the movie has involved 124 artists in three different countries painting 64,500 frames.

Living Vincent, the world's first film about iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh, is history in the making.

Bringing to life some of his most inspirational works, the process of making the movie has involved 124 artists in three different countries painting 64,500 frames.

Shiznoz222 says:
December 23, 2016 at 3:25 AM

That is mindblowing.﻿

Sniper Wolf says:
December 23, 2016 at 3:48 AM

wow﻿

Jane E says:
December 23, 2016 at 7:48 AM

This is freaking amazing!! 💙﻿

cary bary says:
December 23, 2016 at 8:17 AM

Real art unlike modern crap about a grown man dressed as a schoolgirl or a
tent filled with used tampax that’s worth over £10 thousand﻿

Raushan Kumar says:
December 23, 2016 at 8:44 AM

Art Remastered …The Loving Vincent﻿

Larry 306 says:
December 23, 2016 at 9:16 AM

Amazing…﻿

craigjkb says:
December 23, 2016 at 9:52 AM

this movie has to get something as in Award can’t wait to see this movie..
went to the gallery in London and I saw that the chair the flowers also
grass painting It was breathtaking..﻿

meandmymouth says:
December 23, 2016 at 4:01 PM

Absolutely fabulous. How did they ever get the dosh to start it ?﻿

BayanTheOne says:
December 23, 2016 at 4:25 PM

yeah, who sponsors all this whim?﻿

Andre says:
December 23, 2016 at 6:53 PM

this is awesome﻿

