Swipe Festive Special | Living in La La Land & the best of 2016 in tech | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Happy Holidays Swipe fans! The team are on both sides of the Atlantic to bring you this Swipe festive bumper episode. Greg Milam hits the beach in Los Angeles to find out why some tech firms are getting bored of Silicon Valley, while Gemma Morris is in London talking circuit boards and rock stars with

Happy Holidays Swipe fans! The team are on both sides of the Atlantic to bring you this Swipe festive bumper episode.

Greg Milam hits the beach in Los Angeles to find out why some tech firms are getting bored of Silicon Valley, while Gemma Morris is in London talking circuit boards and rock stars with Raspberry Pi's Eben Upton – the man revolutionising children's computer science with a palm sized computer.

There's a round-up of Christmas gadgetry from Sky's technology gonk (you've got to see it to believe it).

Plus, Swipe's sterling team of video game reviewers – Alysia Judge, Gav Murphy, Luke Karmali and Lucy James – give us their take on the year in gaming.

And to top it off, there's a mash-up of Swipe's 2016 adventures from our roving reporters Chris Creegan, Angela Barnes, Stuart Duggan and Will Sargent.

You can watch Swipe on Sky News and Sky One at various times over the festive period or see it on Catch Up, Sky Q and online at skynews.com.

