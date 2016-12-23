Year in review 2016 | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Year in review 2016
December 23, 2016 - Comment
Anna Botting reviews the biggest stories of 2016 with Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go to and download our apps: iPad iPhone Android
Trump train bitches!! Get fucked liberals, the right is back on top!!
Worst year ever hope 2017 is better
trump’S Year
I’ve avoided listening to the news this year and I’m optimistic this year
has been a year of peace and goodwill among humankind.
x
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
2017 is going to be very interesting..
Things have been worse in the world and things have been better.
Kevin is annoying