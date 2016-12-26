The people behind the Samaritans calls | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

"You can get people who can't get through the night and just need some help." Samaritans volunteers Ursula and Claire on why people don't have to feel like their on their own at Christmas. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: Follow us on Twitter: and Like us on Facebook: For more content go

"You can get people who can't get through the night and just need some help." Samaritans volunteers Ursula and Claire on why people don't have to feel like their on their own at Christmas.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos:

Follow us on Twitter: and

Like us on Facebook:

For more content go to and download our apps:

iPad

iPhone

Android