The people behind the Samaritans calls
December 26, 2016 - Comment
"You can get people who can't get through the night and just need some help." Samaritans volunteers Ursula and Claire on why people don't have to feel like their on their own at Christmas.
Skynews is propaganda
Rektifiar what? propaganda for what? This is a story about volunteers
helping out people that need it
It would be good to note it’s only available in British commonwealth area
and not here in USA