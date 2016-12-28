 Famous Farewells Of 2016 | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Famous Farewells Of 2016

December 28, 2016 - Comment

These are some of the stars we said goodbye to in 2016

These are some of the stars we said goodbye to in 2016

Comments

Scooby Doo says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:14 AM

R.I.P. to all,﻿

TB 3 says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:29 AM

When did Carrie Fisher die?﻿

Dylan Cotton says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:31 AM

TB 3 yesterday

The Niffler says:
December 28, 2016 at 1:18 PM

TB 3 yesterday

Yeti says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:34 AM

pretty despicable to put a tyrant like Castro among all these other people.﻿

Jane E says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:52 AM

Yeti My thoughts exactly.

J Berwick says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:41 AM

where was Lemy?!?﻿

Domine Wimbury says:
December 28, 2016 at 5:53 PM

J Berwick he was last year. 28/12/15

meandmymouth says:
December 28, 2016 at 11:48 AM

2016 was one big morgue !﻿

heavydiesel says:
December 28, 2016 at 12:04 PM

I’m hoping 2016 wasn’t just a practice run for 2017…﻿

Michael Joseph Jackson Stardust please subscribe says:
December 28, 2016 at 12:17 PM

“I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly
cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible
has happened.” RIP Princess :(﻿

riri nasir says:
December 28, 2016 at 2:09 PM

God bless your soul George 😢❤﻿

Lynne “Lynnie” Heal says:
December 28, 2016 at 4:21 PM

R.I.P to so many good stars who will all be very sadly missed .﻿

Psycopathic cuntstable says:
December 28, 2016 at 4:32 PM

pete burns﻿

Tazer says:
December 28, 2016 at 7:27 PM

2016 has been a succubus of a year…﻿

Ørjan Arvikk says:
December 28, 2016 at 8:31 PM

With the exception of that sub human piece of trash Fidel Castro, those on
this list were amazing and Hopefuly their memories will last through
eternity﻿

Christopher Conroy says:
December 28, 2016 at 9:13 PM

may they all Rest in Peace﻿

