Famous Farewells Of 2016 | Dominica news online most popular | cakafete

Famous Farewells Of 2016
December 28, 2016 - Comment
These are some of the stars we said goodbye to in 2016
R.I.P. to all,
When did Carrie Fisher die?
TB 3 yesterday
pretty despicable to put a tyrant like Castro among all these other people.
Yeti My thoughts exactly.
where was Lemy?!?
J Berwick he was last year. 28/12/15
2016 was one big morgue !
I’m hoping 2016 wasn’t just a practice run for 2017…
“I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly
cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible
has happened.” RIP Princess :(
God bless your soul George 😢❤
R.I.P to so many good stars who will all be very sadly missed .
pete burns
2016 has been a succubus of a year…
With the exception of that sub human piece of trash Fidel Castro, those on
this list were amazing and Hopefuly their memories will last through
eternity
may they all Rest in Peace