IIPT Caribbean Celebrates Intl. Year of Sustainable Tourism forDevelopment in Mandeville, Jamaica

IIPT Caribbean to Celebrate International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017

IIPT Caribbean together with the IIPT International Community Tourism Network and Countrystyle Community Tourism Network will be celebrating the launch of 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism on January 18 at the Mandeville Hotel, Manchester, Jamaica as the official UNWTO launch takes place in Madrid, Spain. Community Tourism will be the focus of the Mandeville event.

The UN International Year will promote tourism’s role in five key areas: Inclusive and sustainable economic growth; social inclusiveness, employment and poverty reduction; resource efficiency, environmental protection and climate change; cultural values, diversity and heritage; and mutual understanding, peace and security.

This Diaspora inspired special occasion aligns with the Jamaica Economic Growth Council’s recommendations for “Harnessing the power of the Diaspora” with the introduction of a Global Diaspora Engagement Plan (GDEP), designed to bring Global Diaspora and Community Businesses as Villages together for economic opportunities, job creation and inclusive growth, building on family links and wider relationships that exist between Jamaica and the UK/USA/Canada.

Keynote Speaker for the event will be Ms. Maureen Denton, Executive Director & Head of Growth Secretariat Economic Growth Council and Diana McIntyre Pike, President, IIPT Caribbean and Countrystyle Community Tourism Network. The official welcome will be given by His Worship the Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell .

The Global Diaspora Engagement Plan is derived from the Caribbean Diaspora Delivery System (CDDS) a facilitated framework for the digital transformation of the traditional Diaspora leadership, management and involvement model by providing strategic leadership in communication, governance and implementation.

