Vacancy – Director of Research, CTO





CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION

has a vacancy for a

DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is seeking to fill the position of Director of Research.

The Director of Research is a management position at CTO’s Headquarters in Barbados, reporting to the Secretary General. The Director will lead and oversee the technical aspects of the research function; supervise research staff and ensure timely, tangible outputs of the Division. In addition, the individual will work closely with the CTO member countries’ tourism research and tourism statistics agencies as a partner in helping them achieve greater efficiency through training, capacity building and provision of technical assistance.

A key responsibility will be to identify and secure financial and human resources for the activities of the Division. Other responsibilities of the position are to:

Oversee the research operations of the CTO, including those in its overseas entities;

Determine the research agenda in collaboration with the appropriate sub-committee of the Board of the CTO and prepare the related work plan of the Division;

· Develop strategic initiatives for the Organization to maintain and enhance the position of the foremost tourism research entity in the region;

· Commission, where appropriate, research in areas consistent with the Organization’s strategy and research agenda;

· Interact with the member countries, partners and regional and international bodies to establish information systems to monitor, evaluate and disseminate essential performance measures of Caribbean tourism on an ongoing basis;

Initiate and propagate systems and procedures to facilitate the timely processing, analysis and dissemination of tourism statistics and research for the region as a whole;

Preview and supervise all contractual arrangements and agreements that the Organization enters into in relation to research;

Direct and coordinate the work of all research staff, consultants and related contractors across all offices of the Organization to ensure the production of timely and accurate reports and publications of the highest standard;

Cooperate with the Director of Finance and Resource Management in the preparation and monitoring of this department’s budgets;

Develop and implement strategies for revenue generation from the work of the department by way of e-commerce and other means;

· Represent and promote the research interests of the Organization adding to the body of knowledge through the publication of reports and papers, delivery of presentations, and by encouraging and identifying opportunities for research staff and partners to do the same;

• Participate in and co-ordinate the research activities related to regional tourism in conjunction with other regional and international institutions, including universities, in support of CTO’s mandate and strategic objectives;

• Build relationships and partnerships with tourism research organizations and entities regionally and internationally, to encourage the exchange of research data, tourism publications etc. and to maximize the synergies to be gained through collaboration and cooperation in areas of research that are mutually beneficial; and

• Promote collaboration and knowledge sharing with CTO’s members and partners at every opportunity.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Must possess advanced skills in research including a track record for producing and presenting tangible deliverables in a timely and acceptable fashion.

Specific skills and qualifications include:

Understanding of research methodologies and ability to apply such knowledge to the tourism research landscape;

Strong analytical skills, including expertise in the modeling and analysis of data;

Strong communication skills, with the ability to present and disseminate research findings in a way that will be engaging and useful to a variety of audiences;

Ability to judiciously determine the manner of communication and dissemination of new research findings to the CTO’s membership;

Computer skills, particularly with Advanced Statistical Software (e.g. SPSS) and Microsoft Office suite of applications;

Ability to foster CTO member relationships that lend to the smooth coordination of regional tourism research systems;

Demonstrated record of initiative, problem solving and adaptability;

Ability to write project proposals to meet the requirements of international and regional financial institutions and donor agencies;

Excellent oral and written communications skills in English. Proficiency in another language would be a valuable asset;

· Knowledge of the regional tourism sector.

Minimum qualifications for the position include a Master’s degree in Economics, Statistics, Tourism or a relevant field in social science and ten (10) years post-graduate working experience in research especially related to tourism including at least five (5) years at a senior professional level.

The Director must also possess an ability to think strategically, delegate responsibility, build consensus and communicate effectively at the highest level with governmental agencies and senior tourism practitioners across the region as well as internationally and advocate effectively in an organization that caters to a diverse membership, with varying needs. The Director must work closely with the CTO’s IT department in the development and execution of activities and programmes that are related to the work plan of the research department.

Interested candidates must supply a letter of interest and curriculum vitae which includes the names of two persons, with their contact information, who can act as references. Applications can be made by mail, fax, electronically or submitted by hand to the CTO office in Barbados. All applications must be addressed as follows:

Application for the post of Director of Research

Attn. Director of Resource Mobilization and Development

Caribbean Tourism Organization

7th Floor, Baobab Tower

Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados

Tel: (246) 427-5242; Fax: (246) 429-3065

bmorgan@caribtourism.com