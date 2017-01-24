Dominica Wants to Restart Banana Exports To UK

Dominica's Minister of Agriculture Minister Johnson Drigo speaks of having his island resume banana trade to the United Kingdom

Agriculture Minister Johnson Drigo Dominica is looking forward to return to banana exports to the UK, 2 years after its suspension as a result of the effect of the black sigatoka disease, which affected the industry, says Agriculture Minister Johnson Drigo.

Authorities are doing something about it to save the banana production, consisting of conferences with farmers concentrated on the international market, Drigo claimed.

The minister ensured farmers that the chosen produces will certainly get the essential assistance for the rehab of the plantations, with focus on the opportunity of acquiring inputs as well as fertilizers at minimized costs.

In January 2015 the firm Winfresh (UK) Limited revealed the suspension of banana exports from Dominica to the UK because of a decline in fruit high quality because of fungal condition.

The Black sigatoka condition typically results in early ripening of the fruit and also considering that 2011 it influences this eastern Caribbean island, whose banana market when produced in its prime time greater than 55 million bucks to the country’s economy.