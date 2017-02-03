Fwd: Mega Artistes Join 2017 St. Kitts Music Festival

Mega Hit Makers Join Lineup

For 2017 St. Kitts Music Festival (From left) Chairman of the Selection Committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival,, Ambassador Jonel Powell; Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival, Faron Lawrence. First Wave of Signups:

Shabba Ranks, Mavado, Jah Cure and Goo Goo Dolls BASSETERRE (2ND February, 2017): Chart topping Dancehall artistes Shabba Ranks, Jah Cure, Mavado and renowned American Rock band Goo Goo Dolls are the first wave of artistes signed to perform at the 21st Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, which will take place June 22-24, 2017.



“We are very pleased to welcome these prolific artistes to St. Kitts,” said the Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry & Commerce. “This mix of dancehall and rock-n-roll performances speaks to the dynamic diversity of the St. Kitts Music Festival, which has become a successful platform for driving tourism to our shores during the start of what is typically our low season for visitor arrivals.” Mavado, is a Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter. He is also known as Singing Blacks and Gully Gawd. His most popular songs include Caribbean Girl, Settle Down, Big League, Money Can’t Buy Life, Progress and Gyal A Mad Over.

Jah Cure is known as the “King of Lovers Rock and Roots Reggae,” and was mentored by Beres Hammond. His most popular album The Cure, dominated the billboard reggae charts for a phenomenal 36 weeks and was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Shabba Ranks was one of the most popular dancehall artists of his generation and was also one of the first Jamaican deejays to gain worldwide acceptance. His biggest hit single outside of Jamaica was the reggae fusion smash Mr. Lover Man. Other tracks include Respect, Pirates Anthem, Trailer Load A Girls, Wicked inna Bed, Caan Dun, and Ting A Ling. The Goo Goo Dolls are well known for their commercially successful 1998 single Iris. They also have had several other notable and popular singles including Name, Naked, Slide, Black Balloon, Here Is Gone, Better Days, Give a Little Bit, Stay with You and Home. The Goo Goo Dolls have had 19 top ten singles on various charts, and have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide Now entering its 21st year, the St. Kitts Music Festival attracts both locals and visitors alike. It features a wide range of musical styles on the popular market, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Gospel and Contemporary music. Past artists have included such prominent acts as John Legend, Lionel Richie, Jason Derulo, Trey Songz, T-Pain, Michael Bolton, R. City, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, UB40’s Ali Campbell, Wyclef Jean, Ne-Yo, Air Supply, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Shaggy, Kelly Rowland, Tarrus Riley, Tessanne Chin, Toni Braxton, Beenie Man, The Commodores, Dionne Warwick, Billy Ocean, Sean Paul, Boyz II Men, King Konris, Stephen Marley, Regina Belle, Maxi Priest, Beres Hammond, Roberta Flack, Biggie Irie, and Lord Nelson. For more information about the St. Kitts Music Festival, visit www.stkittsmusicfestival.com or “like” the St. Kitts Music Festival’s Facebook page.



