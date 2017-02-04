GIS Dominica National Focus for February 2nd, 2017

National Focus for Thursday February 2nd, 2017 with Kimani St. Jean and Creole Highlights with Shaakira Pierre. In the headlines…We bring you a report on Hon Prime Minister and his Cabinet’s tour of the Cabrits Resort Kempinski and Dominican cocoa farmers to benefit from chocolate making programme.

  1. Donald Shillingford
    February 3, 2017 at 6:49 PM

    CONTINUE WITH YOUR TASK WITHOUT LOOKING BACK,,,,,JOB WELL DONE. DA IS
    LOOKING GOOD………..ONELOVE.﻿

  2. Chris Clay
    February 4, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    Black History should be included in the schools curriculum- We need to
    instil a sense of racial pride in our young people.﻿

