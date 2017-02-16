Antigua and Barbuda Launches Tourism Social Media Channel Dedicated To Romance

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA LAUNCH WORLD’S FIRST TOURISM SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL DEDICATED TO ROMANCE

‘Antigua Barbuda Romance’ Provides Expert Advice on Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination



February 14, 2017 (New York, NY) – Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating Valentine’s Day by launching the world’s first tourism social media channel, dedicated entirely to romance on Facebook. Known for being one of the most romantic destinations in the world, and holding the record for most weddings per capita, Antigua and Barbuda has launched the Facebook ‘Antigua Barbuda Romance’ channel. This new interactive platform provides visitors the best information and tools for those planning their perfect romantic trip.



The Honorable Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy stated, “Introducing a ground-breaking new platform dedicated to romance is just another example of why Antigua and Barbuda is awarded time and again for being the most romantic Caribbean islands. This new initiative cements our position as the leading Caribbean weddings and honeymoon destination and I applaud all of our industry partners for helping us to attain this distinction and recognition in such an integral market. Ultimately, love improves lives, and we look forward to helping couples do just that with the new platform.”



Research shows love and healthy relationships have been proven to improve people’s lives. Benefits range from happiness and improved mental well-being to bolstering immune levels, to improving heart health and helping people to live longer.



The first interactive digital platform dedicated to romance by a destination, Antigua Barbuda Romance features will include: logistics on how to plan the perfect destination wedding, honeymoon tips, favorite activities, top restaurants, and popular beaches. Resources include listings for local romance vendors including wedding planners, photographers and island guides. The platform is manned by romance experts who provide advice and feedback on planning the perfect trip with daily posts to inspire and engage followers.



CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James explains, “This interactive new platform allows us to gain valuable customer insights, while increasing our brand awareness and customer loyalty. Our goal is to provide exceptional experiences for all visitors each and every time, and we believe that this tool is another way to provide a richer customer and visitor experience. I look forward to additional relationship building with our visitors, and helping them reap the benefits of romance as only the Caribbean can do.”



As part of the launch, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is running a global month-long sweepstakes for one lucky couple from around the world to win a romantic 3-night all-inclusive getaway to Antigua.

