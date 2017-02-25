ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S POPULAR RUN IN PARADISE HALF-MARATHON SET FOR MAY 28

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL ENDS FEBRUARY 28!

Visiting runners in the Run In Paradise Half-Marathon celebrate their finish and display their finishers medals on Antigua’s, Fort James Beach.

February 23, 2017 (St. John’s, Antigua) – A record number of runners on the international, regional and national running scenes are expected to register by February 28 to receive a special rate for the third annual Run in Paradise, hosted in beautiful Antigua and Barbuda.

Run in Paradise, which is set for May 28, 2017, allows runners from around the world the opportunity to explore all that the destination has to offer, with participants treated to a spectacular variety of sights and sounds in Antigua, including the stunning beaches, intimate neighborhoods, rolling hills, and the bustle of energetic St. John’s city.

The event offers a Half Marathon, 5K race and a new 10K distance. For 2017, participants can also expect a revised course, which runs from the V.C. Bird International Airport past the American University of Antigua and the Jabberwock Beach. The course then winds its way through the Paradise View neighbourhood and into the heart of St. John’s before finishing on the beach at historic Fort James.

The race, which has featured professional marathon runners including the 2015 half-marathon winner Mike Korir, of Kenya, and the 2016 winner Elliott Mason, of Antigua, is open to participants of all abilities, including walkers.

Last year’s Run In Paradise attracted participants from ten different countries. Organisers anticipate that with the addition of a 4-days, 3-nights Runcation to Antigua package with airfare and hotel included for US$699, the event will exceed the 2016 numbers.

International participants are personally greeted at the airport by race staff and provided free transportation to the race’s host hotel, the luxurious Antigua Yacht Club Marina and Resort. Participants will also be treated to an optional free tour of the island on Saturday, May 27. Transportation to the start line and back from the finish line is provided for racers staying in the host hotel. After the race, participants and their families will celebrate their accomplishments at the post-race party held on Pigeon Point Beach, with free food and drinks! This is truly a “runcation” in every sense of the word.

For details on runcation packages and to register for the Run In Paradise visit www.runinparadise.com or contact organisers in the USA on 1 (786) 269-3432 or in Antigua and Barbuda on 1 (268) 774 5555. Participants can also follow Run In Paradise on www.facebook.com/runinparadise and on Instagram and Twitter @WeRunAntigua.