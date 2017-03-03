This top level UNWTO official will present at UNWTO/CTO workshop in Saint Lucia

“Sustainability and competitiveness are interconnected and critical for every destination.” – Dr. Jonathon Day, Associate Professor School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Purdue University and presenter at the UNWTO/CTO sustainable tourism destination management and marketing workshop in Saint Lucia from 27-31 March. For a 90-second video clip, please click on the image below.

Dr Day has over 20 years’ experience in destination management and is an award winning marketer who has worked with destinations marketing organizations in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Dr Day is committed to ensuring tourism is a force for good in the world. He is the author of over 25 peer reviewed articles in journals including Tourism Analysis, Journal of Travel and Tourism Marketing, Annals of Tourism Research, International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management. He is Chair of Tourism Innovation Partnership for Social Entrepreneurship, Chair of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s Knowledge, Education, and Training workgroup, and a member of the executive of Tourism Education Futures Initiative. Dr Day’s research interests focus on sustainable tourism, responsible travel, and strategic destination governance within the tourism system. He is interested in the role of business in solving grand challenges through corporate social responsibility programs and social entrepreneurship.