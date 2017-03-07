ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FEATURED IN FASHION MEGA BRAND J.CREW

FASHION GUIDE

Destination and Curtain Bluff Featured in Spring/Summer 2017 Style Guide

Models from J. Crew’s spring/summer style guide on location in Antigua and Barbuda

March 6, 2017 (St. John’s, Antigua) – Antigua and Barbuda and Curtain Bluff play hosts for the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2017 Style Guide, available in print and online. The destination offers stunning backdrop to the latest fashions from J. Crew, a multi-brand, multi-channel American fashion retailers. It operates more than 551 locations throughout the United States and world, as well as doing business through their catalog and online. J. Crew is one of the most popular brands for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel and accessories, including a wedding line, with an annual revenue of $2.227 billion.

With 3.8 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and over 80 million copies of catalogs distributed in a year, this is great visibility of Antigua and Barbuda, particularly in the US market, to a targeted demographic.

This Spring/Summer campaign feature, comes after H&M featured Antigua and Barbuda in their 2016 swimsuit commercial, further strengthening the fashion connection to Antigua and Barbuda and encouraging conglomerates and businesses to choose Antigua and Barbuda as their backdrop. This visibility will inspire J. Crew shoppers to discover Antigua and Barbuda firsthand, increasing the number of visitors, with some followers on social media already asking where the photos were taken.