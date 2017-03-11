CTO invites applications for 2017 scholarships and grants

Caribbean Tourism Organization Scholarship Foundation Welcomes 2017 Applications, Deadline April 15



BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (10 March, 2017) – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the region’s tourism development agency, has announced that the CTO Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships and study grants from Caribbean nationals in CTO member countries until April 15, 2017.

The goal of the CTO Foundation is to provide opportunities for Caribbean nationals to pursue studies in the areas of tourism, hospitality and language training. The foundation selects individuals who demonstrate high levels of achievement and leadership, and who have a strong interest in making positive contributions to Caribbean tourism.

“Facilitating the education and development of Caribbean nationals is not just a philanthropic endeavor, it is an investment in our human resources,” said Bonita Morgan, the CTO’s director of resource mobilization and development. “So many scholarship recipients have gone on to play major roles within their communities and these success stories motivate us to continue our support for promising students who are the future leaders of Caribbean tourism.”

This year the Foundation is offering the following:

· Scholarships up to US$12,000 to individuals wishing to study tourism or hospitality at a post-graduate level.

· Study grants up to US$2,500 to individuals pursuing a first-level degree in tourism/hospitality, or industry personnel who wish to learn a second language to enhance job performance.

· Study grants up to US$2,500 to individuals wishing to study research and statistics in honor of CTO’s former Director of Research and Information Management, Mr. Arley Sobers.

· Study grant/scholarship in honor of former Director General of the Caribbean Tourism Association, Mrs. Audrey Palmer Hawks, who was responsible for marketing the Caribbean region as a tourist attraction to travelers in the United States and Canada.

Application forms for 2017 scholarships and grants can be accessed online at www.onecaribbean.org. Completed forms must be returned to CTO Foundation’s headquarters (7th Floor, Baobab Tower, Warrens St, Michael, Barbados, W.I.) by April 15, 2017. Applications will not be accepted via email or fax.

The 2017 scholarship winners are scheduled to be announced by the end of June 2017. For additional information, please contact Marvelle Sealy at 246-427-5242 or via msealy @ caribtourism.com.

