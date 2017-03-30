Travel writer Melanie Reffes joins Marry Caribbean

MARRY CARIBBEAN, THE MOST IMPORTANT ONLINE RESOURCE ON ROMANCE IN THE CARIBBEAN, WELCOMES ACCLAIMED JOURNALIST MELANIE REFFES

AS EXCLUSIVE JOURNALIST

New York, NY, March 29, 2017 — Marry Caribbean (www.MarryCaribbean.com) the leading online resource for Destination Weddings & Honeymoons in the Caribbean, welcomes Melanie Reffes as the exclusive journalist for the Caribbean Romance Report.

Melanie Reffes is a seasoned travel journalist and television producer, renowned for her coverage of the Caribbean. She is published throughout the USA, Canada and Caribbean and is a contributor to the official websites of the Caribbean Tourism Development Company and the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA). She is the recipient of multiple writer awards: The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB.

The Caribbean Romance Report offers insider information and reviews for hotels, restaurants and activities across the Caribbean’s 33 countries. This expert report is the perfect resource to inspire and engage couples seeking to plan their dream Caribbean wedding or honeymoon. The romance market, which includes destination weddings, honeymoons, vow renewals and getaways for those who want to embark on a romantic Caribbean jaunt, can find all the information they need through this exciting new report on www.MarryCaribbean.com

“We are constantly strengthening our partnerships and content to ensure we are providing the most thorough and informative content to our audience of over two million readers and followers. Melanie Reffes is well-known throughout the US, Canada, and Caribbean as being extremely knowledgeable and a qualified expert on each of the destinations in the region. Her insights and experience will be an incredible asset to www.MarryCaribbean.com. “We are very excited to have Melanie join us as the exclusive journalist, adding exclusive reviews and advice to our visitors,” said Marry Caribbean’s CEO and President, Jacqueline Johnson.

www.Marry Caribbean.com a division of GlobalBridalGroup.com is led by the preeminent Romance Expert: Jacqueline Johnson, President and CEO. MarryCaribbean.com offers the internet’s most complete listing of Caribbean destination wedding and honeymoon resources. Designed to encourage visitor interaction, the site offers new and innovative ways to make a Caribbean wedding an extraordinary experience, and satisfies the demands of the most discerning couples. From festivals to the dining experience, from what to do and where to go, the site covers the Caribbean in detail along with insider tips.



Jacqueline Johnson was Executive Travel Director of Brides Magazine, Modern Bride, Elegant Bride, Brides Destination Weddings & Honeymoons and Brides.com. She has also served as VP/Associate Publisher for Bridal Guide Magazine. For over two decades, she served on the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) with the Ministers and Directors of Tourism for 33 separate countries, and for the past 10 years, she has been a member of the Executive Committee. She is also the recipient of CTO’s Medal of Excellence as one of the 50 Most Influential Persons in the Caribbean. Johnson is Chairman of the CTO Foundation, an organization that raises funds to further the education of outstanding Caribbean citizens who have demonstrated a career commitment to tourism: She is a Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) and a frequent speaker on the wedding & honeymoon markets.