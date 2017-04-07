6 Reasons Why You Should Vacation in Dominica This Year

Imagine peering down at a colorful assortment of blue tangs, princess parrotfish, rock beauties and coral reefs all in a warm body of water as tiny bubbles float up from the geothermal vents, resembling a bottle of bubbly. Dominica has a variety of fascinating snorkel and dive adventures, and The Champagne Reef is one of the most unique experiences in the Caribbean. Other popular adventures for discovering underwater life and peering into Nemo’s living room include Douglas Bay and Scotts Head Marine Reserve.

It’s nice to trade in big commercial hotels for an eco-friendly boutique hideaway. And Dominica is brimming with plenty of secluded cottages and bungalows, nestled in jungles and perched on ocean-view cliffs. Case in point is Pagua Bay House’s oceanfront cabanas that feature a total of six standalone open-air cabin-style rooms, offering a more intimate vibe. Each night I slept here I felt as if I’d been transplanted in the middle of a rainforest as the sounds of nature lulled me to sleep. Rosalie Bay Resort is also another great option, which provides guests a choice of 28 luxury hotel rooms and suites to check in, so you can check out.

4. Creole food is the main staple here

Experiencing a culture through taste is one of my favorite ways to travel because who doesn’t love food? That said, it’s safe to say I ate my way through Dominica and enjoyed every last bite. Because much of the cuisine on the island is rooted in creole influences, I enjoyed quite a few traditional lunches which included chicken, yams, dasheen salad, rice and peas. Visiting Daniel’s Coconut Cassava Bread is also a must while in Dominica. And if you happen to make your way to The Hampstead Estate, be sure to let Chef Jacqueline whip you up a delicious beachside lunch. For me it was a perfect serving of yellowfin tuna with mango whiskey sauce, local chimichuri and green banana salad with eggplant all situated nicely on a large banana leaf. For dessert? Her special Greek yogurt infused with Sauvignon Blanc and other locally sourced ingredients. Um. Yes, please.

5. Dominicans make you feel at home in the world