Air Canada to fly to St Vincent and the Grenadines

AIR CANADA TO SERVICE SVG

KINGSTOWN, ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, May 3, 2017– Air Canada today announced St. Vincent and the Grenadines as one of six new routes for the airline’s winter season. A release issued by Air Canada stated that weekly flights from Toronto to St.Vincent and the Grenadines are now available for purchase at aircanada.com and through travel agents.

According to Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada release “Air Canada is continuing its strategic, global expansion with a diverse range of exciting new non-stop routes this winter to Australia, South America, the Caribbean and the United States,”. The airline says its first long-haul international scheduled service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the other five destinations, “offers new choices for travellers looking to escape Canadian winters”.

CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Glen Beache expressed his elation with the announcement stating that “we are happy to welcome an airline such as Air Canada which has a rich history, to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We look forward to a successful partnership which will enable both entities to grow.”

The announcement from Air Canada comes as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority continues on its quest to attract international carriers to the Argyle International Airport (AIA) which was officially opened on February 14th, 2017. The AIA boasts a 2,743 metre (9,000 foot) runway, 45 metres (150 feet) wide and is designed to accommodate aircraft as large as the Boeing 747-400s. The 171,000 square foot terminal building is designed to handle 1.5 million passengers annually, more than five times the capacity at E.T. Joshua. The AIA is further enhanced with jet bridges, lounges, restaurants, bars and other shops, all designed to provide all passengers with an experience in keeping with international standards.

Tourism has been the main foreign exchange earner for St.Vincent and the Grenadines over the last three decades and it is expected that the international airport will increase earnings in this sector. The Argyle International Airport is also expected to increase accessibility to this multi island destination, attracting direct flights from North America and Europe.

About St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG): A collection of 32 islands and cays in the Caribbean, St.Vincent and the Grenadines boasts the best of what the authentic Caribbean is renowned for. The Grenadines which stretch 45 miles south from the main island of St.Vincent, include eight inhabited islands: Young Island, Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, Mayreau, Union Island, Palm Island and Petit St.Vincent (PSV). The Tobago Cays (home of SVG’s national marine park) is a horseshoe shaped reef that shields five deserted islets and is known to have some of the best sailing waters in the world. For more information on the islands of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, please visit www.discoversvg.com.