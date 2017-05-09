‘SHOWCASE ANTIGUA BARBUDA’ OFFERS NEW TRAVEL BUSINESS WITH MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS TO WATCH

May 8, 2017 (St. John’s, Antigua) – Tourism buyers from the United Kingdom, Europe and North America will meet tourism suppliers from Antigua and Barbuda as well as nearby destinations, at the upcoming ‘Showcase Antigua Barbuda’ to be held in Antigua from May 17, 2017.

The annual business development event organized by the Antigua Hotels and Tourist Association and the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, provides one full day of pre-scheduled appointment sessions and activities where wholesalers and tour operators from around the world meet and conduct business with regional suppliers in the tourism industry.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism officials are preparing to meet and wow the buyers who by sending their clients to Antigua and Barbuda bring big business to the destination.

Tourism Minister, The Hon. Asot Michael said, “Showcase Antigua Barbuda is an opportunity for the destination and our suppliers to impact sales to Antigua and Barbuda from the main source markets in the US, UK and Europe and to grow regional business by highlighting our position as an airline hub.



The event is extremely beneficial to our unique, boutique properties who may not always attend the major travel shows to make contact with buyers looking for the smaller, indigenous properties, and to take advantage of opportunities available in this niche.”



Buyers registered to date include: JetBlue Vacations, American Airlines Vacations, British Airways Holidays, Virgin Holidays, Kenwood Travel, Lusso, Blue Bay Travel Ltd., Air Canada Vacations, West Jet Vacations, Etnia Viaggi, CheapCaribbean.com, Expedia and Booking.com

“Buyers are coming looking for new business; to grow the business they are already doing; and to experience Antigua and Barbuda.

For those who are visiting for the first time, this is an opportunity for us, to show them our product, to share information about new developments and for them to experience Antigua and Barbuda. For those who have been to the destination prior, they are coming to learn why they should continue to keep their eye on the destination,” the Tourism Minister said.

Antigua and Barbuda is proving to be a destination to watch, with major upgrades in the pipeline and infrastructural developments breaking ground in 2017.

Antigua and Barbuda has received accolades as the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination and in 2016 was granted UNESCO World Heritage status for the historic Nelson’s Dockyard, and other archaeological sites within the National Parks in Antigua.

The destination is set to welcome exciting new hotel developments with the opening of The Resort at Hodges Bay, a US$50 million 79 suite luxury resort scheduled for later this year. And ground breakings within the last five months have included the five star luxury Callaloo Cay, and the Coconut Beach Resort an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott. Established hotels are also undergoing renovations as they move towards meeting the changing needs of the consumer.

Tourism air arrivals to Antigua and Barbuda in 2016 were recorded at 265,187 reflecting a growth of 6%. Officials celebrated a milestone as US air arrival figures surpassed the 100,000 mark for the first time in recorded history.

Showcase Antigua Barbuda will include suppliers from the Islands of the North Leeward Islands. These include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St. Maarten, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis.

For information on how to register visit: Showcase Antigua Barbuda.