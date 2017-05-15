CAL executives attend global loyalty conference

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVES ATTEND GLOBAL LOYALTY CONFERENCE

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago, W.I. – 10TH May, 2017. Caribbean Airlines continues to expand its Loyalty programmes to provide its valued customers with the best Frequent Flyer service and experience. The upgrade of the Frequent Flyer programmes began last September and saw the migration of Caribbean Miles, Club Caribbean and 7th Heaven Rewards loyalty programmes to the Amadeus Loyalty and Awards Management Solutions (ALMS).

During the period April 26-27th, members of the Caribbean Airlines team attended the prestigious Loyalty @Freddie Awards held at the Hyatt Regency in New Jersey, USA. The team benefitted from the insight and experience of industry experts who presented at the event.



Caribbean Airlines’ Senior Marketing Manager, Alicia Cabrera was one of the speakers at the event, and noted: “The opportunity to participate placed our Caribbean Airlines brand directly in touch with high level delegates from airlines, hotels, car rental companies, retailers, airports and cruise companies. Since our transition to Amadeus we have been re designing our programme to ensure our customers receive even greater value for their loyalty to the brand.”



In extending his thanks to Ms. Cabrera for her insightful presentation, Managing Director ,Global Flight, Ravindra Bhagwanani said: “I definitely know that this is not our own merit, but only possible thanks to persons like Alicia at Caribbean who were willing to share their experience and expertise with the community.”



Ms. Cabrera continued, “I was truly inspired by the keynote presentations and the exceptional content from these high level industry experts as they shared their market knowledge. The key point was that while global, a number of programmes focused on going back to some basic loyalty principles and ensuring that customers maintain an emotional connection with the brand. This was affirmation that CAL was on the right track as in addition to the brand equity that we have with our customers it was confirmation that we were on the right path.”

Caribbean Airlines insourced its Loyalty Call Centre in November 2016 to ensure that they retained ownership of their best customers. The Caribbean Miles programme, now powered by Amadeus technology allows the company to fully integrate its loyalty programme with its passenger service system and allows the airline to expand its partners and digital capabilities.



