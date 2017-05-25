Pure Grenada Wins 13th GOLD MEDAL at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

‘Historical Botanical Gardens – Pure Grenada’

Design Highly Acclaimed by Judges

Photo credit: Cornelius Joseph

(St. George’s, Grenada) 23rd May 2017— The Grenada exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017 entitled ‘Historical Botanical Gardens-Pure Grenada’ has won a highly coveted gold medal. This brings the number of gold medals awarded to Grenada to 13 over 19 years of exhibiting at the Show, with three being awarded in as many years to Grenada-based co-ordinator/designer, Catherine John and her team of volunteers. Mrs. John who has led the design team since 2015, brought Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean to life with a fragrant and exuberant representation of the island’s Botanical Gardens, founded in 1886 and for generations a much loved place to visit.

The multi-layer design emphasises the rich flora typical of Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, accented with scented spices and with a focus on the island’s verdant foliage. Brimming with excitement Mrs. John said: “’Historical Botanical Gardens-Pure Grenada’ acknowledges an institution very much in the hearts of Grenadians, and promotes our islands’ extraordinary biodiversity, showcasing the different blooms, foliage and spices that thrive at different levels of vegetation.” She added: “Our rainforest, our orchids and our spices are all represented to reveal their intense colours and fragrance and really stand out from the floral displays at the Show.”

The foliage and spices were grown in Grenada and arranged to Mrs. John’s design ahead of Monday, 22 May when the display enthralled VIP Press Day visitors including Grenadian born Dr Johnson Beharry VC – recipient of the highest military decoration for valour in the British and Commonwealth armed forces and celebrities including Piers Morgan and TV hostess, Gloria Hunniford.

Mrs. John said: “We’re delighted that the exhibit has been awarded a gold medal here in London. My personal inspiration for the design comes from my love and respect for what was achieved in the nineteenth century by the Botanical Gardens in Tanteen, St George’s, and for the role it played in the life of my island home. In addition to providing visitors with a treat for all the senses, the Botanical Gardens was a centre for research, including into the cocoa that is now so highly prized on the island by ethical chocolate producers.”

Patricia Maher, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, said: “Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean boasts an enthralling natural landscape and the design team has once again provided visitors to the world’s greatest flower show with an authentic taste of the island. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is truly a world stage and continues to play a prominent and acclaimed role in enticing visitors to our islands, where they are free to wonder at our abundant natural beauty.”

All connected with the pavilion express their gratitude to the 2017 sponsors and those who offered their time and plant materials. RHS Chelsea Flower Show remains open to the public until Saturday 27 May 2017. For more information on Pure Grenada, visit www.PureGrenada.com or search for #FreeToWonder on social platforms.

Ends