



New York, NY – JUNE 05th, 2017

Martinique will host its First International Hiking Festival of the Island from June 1st to 30th 2017, offering 30 different hikes all around this green heaven.

From a countryside walk to a beach stroll, northern lush and intense vegetation to dry coastal scenery, nature lovers will find their perfect hike, suited to their preference and physical condition. The participants will experience the wild beauty of Martinique, climb its rugged mountains, cross rivers, roam the tropical rain forest or just stroll along the coastal.

“Martinique is a land of nature where hiking is the perfect way to discover one of the most beautiful place of the world,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director Americas of the Martinique Promotion Bureau. “The Island is blessed with a wide range of natural wonders; a wealth of exotic flowers honoring Martinique’s nickname, the majestic Mount Pelée towering over the Bay of Saint-Pierre and a protected parkland that encompass two thirds of the Island, a sanctuary of numerous natural gems.”

The program of this first International Hiking Festival in Martinique will feature diverse and uncommon hikes such as the discovery of the Caravelle Peninsula and its various ecosystems on June 4th, an urban walk seeking the architectural hidden treasures of the Capital City on June 8th, a nocturnal poetic stroll under the moon light in Sainte-Anne with the famous local storyteller Joby Bernabé on June 9th and an active hike on the Morne Larcher, over the magnificent Bay of Le Diamant on June 20th.