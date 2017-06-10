Freelance journalist Eric Felton takes bestthe-best honours in CTO Travel Media Awards

Freelance Journalist Eric Felton Takes Best-of-the-Best Award for National Geographic Feature

NEW YORK, NY (June 8, 2017) – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has crowned the winners in its annual Caribbean Media Awards competition and recognized journalists at the Caribbean Tourism Industry Awards Luncheon on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Wyndham New Yorker.

During the awards luncheon, sponsored by Jamaica, CTO’s secretary general Hugh Riley presented the awards to a packed audience of Tourism Ministers and other dignitaries from the Caribbean, industry executives and other well regarded journalists. The new CTO chairman Dionisio D’Aguilar presented the best of the best award to Kim Connaghan, publisher of National Geographic Traveler, who accepted on behalf of Eric Felton. Local NBC news personality Dave Price hosted the Luncheon.

The 2017 Caribbean Media Awards winners for each category are:

“VIRTUAL VISITOR AWARD”

Best Online Feature – USA

Author Name: Eric Felten, NationalGeographic.com

Article Title: Hear the Song of Trinidad

“ME TOO!…I REDISCOVERED HOME”

Best Feature by a Diaspora Journalist in US or Caribbean Media

Author Name: Melissa Noel, NBC News

Article Title: Guyana Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Independence

“I COULDN’T HAVE WRITTEN IT BETTER MYSELF”

Best Feature Article in a Consumer Newspaper – USA

Author Name: Moira McCarty, The Boston Herald

Article Title: Martinique Getaway Made Easier By Direct Flights

“BEEN THERE, WROTE THAT”

Best Feature Article in a US-based Consumer Magazine

Author Name: Delano Lavigne, Outpost Travel Guise

Article Title: DOMINICA Oh, Waitukubuli

“NO ANANSI STORY!”

Best Feature by a Caribbean Journalist

Author Name: Tosheena Robinson-Blair, Bahamas Handbook

Article Title: The Life and Times of a Master Hotelier (Bahamas hotelier)

“OH SNAP!”

Best Photograph in Conjunction with a Feature Article – USA

Photographer: Reinhard Dirscherl, Sport Diver

Article Title: Treasure Island: Scuba Diving in Dominica

“NOT LOST IN TRANSLATION”

Best Feature by a US Journalist that appeared in Foreign Media

Author Name: Julie Masis, Times of Israel

Article Title: In Jamaica, a Once-In-A-Lifetime Reunion for Jews Who Weathered WWII in an Island Camp

“INNER CIRCLE KING/QUEEN”

Best Feature Article in a Trade Publication – USA

Author Name: Ed Wetschler, Recommend

Article Title: Trending Now in the Caribbean

“GOLDEN MIC”

Best Feature Broadcast – USA

Author Name: Tonya Fitzpatrick, World Footprints Media

Broadcast Name: Magical Martinique: The Island of Flowers

“FROM INFINITY…AND ABROAD!”

Best Feature by a foreign Journalist that appeared in US Media

Author Name: Eric Vohr, Dallas News

Article Title: Discover the Magical Rainforests of this Caribbean Island

“OH MY WORD, I BLOGGED!”

Best Caribbean Travel Blog Posting

Author Name: Gabrielle Agostini, The Trini Traveller

Article Title: Trinidad & Tobago Carnival Guide



In addition to Best Online Feature – USA, Eric Felton was presented the Best of the Best award for his NationalGeographic.com feature Hear the Song of Trinidad.



The Caribbean Week New York Media Awards are judged by a team of public relations and journalism experts.



