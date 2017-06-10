Grenada Makes Big Announcement at CTO

St. George’s, Grenada W.I. – June 8, 2017 – It’s official. The Government of Grenada, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to formalize and implement a cohesive partnership with the global home-sharing company, Airbnb. Grenada’s Minister of Tourism, Honorable Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen signed on behalf of the Government of Grenada, in a conference held during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s annual Caribbean Week.

The signing of the MOU is part of ongoing efforts by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) to maximize exposure of the tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and will act as a streamlined framework for the collaboration between the GTA and Airbnb, designed to further enhance and position the Spice Island of the Caribbean as top-of-mind with target consumers.

“Solidifying a strategic alliance with a global entity like Airbnb demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Grenada’s tourism sector by tapping into new segments of the industry and providing Grenadians with opportunities that stimulate our island’s economic growth,” commented Dr. Modeste-Curwen. “Grenada is known and loved for the warm and friendly hospitality of its people, world-class beaches, cuisine, culture and we recognize that in order for the destination to remain competitive we must grow and evolve with the ever-changing travel landscape.”

Airbnb plays an increasingly important role in Grenada’s tourism sector with more than 400 active listings across the island and typical host annual earnings of $2200 USD. With the establishment of today’s strategic partnership, new opportunities will be open to Grenadians and island-wide advocacy to develop and support unique Pure Grenada experiences that will further strengthen the continued growth of the destination’s economy.

In recent months, Airbnb has reached a series of innovative and very promising partnerships with countries in the Caribbean, especially the recent signing of an agreement with the Caribbean Tourism Organization, which sets a great environment for boosting tourism in the region.

“We are proud to partner with Grenada and help create genuine experiences for travelers and new economic opportunities for Grenadians while highlighting local culture and heritage,” said Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb’s Public Policy lead for Central America and the Caribbean.



About Grenada

The tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique is located in the southernmost region of the Caribbean near St. Vincent and the Grenadines and off the coast of Venezuela. Grenada is best known as the “Spice Island of the Caribbean” for its nutmeg and mace production, but the lush destination draws visitors for so much more. The new Pure Grenada experience beckons visitors to its exquisite array of white sand beaches, 15 breathtaking waterfalls, countless hiking trails and more than 30 unforgettable dive sites, including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean ‘Bianca C’ and the World’s First Underwater Sculpture Park. Grenada’s approach to hospitality is infused with a warm charm which is apparent from its luxury resorts to barefoot chic boutique hotels and villas. There are direct flights to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport from the US, Caribbean and Canada, making the island accessible to visitors from around the world that wish to experience Pure Grenada.

About Airbnb

Founded in August of 2008 and based in San Francisco, California, Airbnb is a trusted community marketplace for people to list, discover, and book unique accommodations around the world – online or from a mobile phone. Whether an apartment for a night, a castle for a week, or a villa for a month, Airbnb connects people to unique travel experiences, at any price point, in more than 65,000 cities and more than 191 countries. And with world-class customer service and a growing community of users, Airbnb is the easiest way for people to monetize their extra space and showcase it to an audience of millions.