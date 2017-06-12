OCEAN TERRACE INN’S GREEN INITIATIVES RECOGNIZED AT CHTA’S CHIEF CONFERENCE

**Hotel Secured 2nd Place in Environmental Sustainability at CHIEF Awards**

Basseterre, St. Kitts – (June 6, 2017) – Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) continues to stand out in the Caribbean as a leader in sustainable tourism with the property receiving runner up for Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Environmental Sustainability Award. Chris Ghita, General Manager of OTI accepted the award on behalf of the property at CHTA’s CHIEF (Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum) Opening Ceremony on June 2, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, FL.



“Ocean Terrace Inn is extremely proud to receive this top honor, as it reconfirms our positioning to

not only be one of the most environmentally sustainable hotels in St. Kitts, but throughout the entire Caribbean,” commented Chris Ghita, General Manager of Ocean Terrace Inn. “OTI is relentless in the pursuit of initiating and promoting eco-friendly and sustainability awareness amongst our guests, the staff and the community. Through a multi-faceted campaign that conserves energy and natural resources; reduces waste to minimize pollution and teaches eco-friendly policies in a local school, OTI uses environmental best practices to positively contribute to tourism’s sustainability and operate the resort in a fiscally responsible and economic manner.”

Produced by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) is the premier educational forum for Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals. CHIEF is where the hospitality industry assembles to connect, learn best practices, share ideas, brainstorm creative solutions to current challenges and build relationships. With three educational tracks covering a multitude of relevant topics, from the sharing economy to sustainability, and interactive roundtable and speed networking sessions, this event addresses issues affecting all businesses. The forum attracts hoteliers, vendors, government officials and industry experts focused on a stronger, profitable and more sustainable industry.

OTI, the intimate 4-star boutique hotel, where the ‘little things’ make all of the difference, was totally renovated in 2015. Ocean Terrace Inn offers state-of-the-art amenities, chic public areas, 34 perfectly appointed air conditioned guestrooms and suites with complimentary Wi-Fi, mouth-watering cuisine curated by International Chefs, and a level of personalized service that sets a new standard to the island.