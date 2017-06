On June 7th 2017, the Government of Dominica hosted a townhall meeting in Wotten Waven. Hon Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Hon Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Valley Constituency Dr. John Colin Mcintyre, Hon. Minister for Public Works and Ports Senator Miriam Blanchard, Hon Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal Senator Robert Tonge, and the Hon. Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment Ian Douglas addressed the meeting.