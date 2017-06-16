The Cayman Islands Partners with Chef’d to Introduce First-Ever Destination-Inspired Meal Kit

Featuring Curated Recipes from Cayman’s Top Chefs and the Chance to Win

a Delectable Culinary Journey to Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, June 14, 2017 – Today, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) and Chef’d, the only non-subscription, fresh ingredient meal kit delivery service, launched the first-ever destination-inspired meal kits curated by some of the most talented Cayman Islands’ chefs. Foodies nationwide can now bring a taste of the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean into their own homes with the click of a button by ordering a Cayman Islands’ meal kit online at Chefd.com through September 15, 2017.



The Cayman Islands meal kits feature a bespoke collection of five hand-crafted recipes that pay tribute to Cayman’s rich culinary heritage and celebrated local chef talent. The destination’s extensive culinary tradition expertly blends international flavours with native culinary prowess for an elevated take on traditional Caribbean fare found at more than 200 exceptional restaurants across the Cayman Islands. In partnering with Chef’d – which offers nationwide delivery service focused on premium ingredients and a seamless recipe creation process – the CIDOT is extending a small serving of the Cayman Islands’ unmatched culinary offerings to gourmands across the U.S. The collaboration marks the first time a destination has entered the U.S. meal kit market as inspiration; the Cayman Islands is also the first travel and tourism partner for Chef’d.

“The Cayman Islands is rightfully renowned for its award-winning beaches and stunning underwater playground; however, it is our vibrant culinary scene, ranging from five-star establishments to rustic seaside fish shacks that truly affirms our three-island paradise as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “Recognising the motivating role food plays when choosing a vacation destination, we are so proud to partner with Chef’d to introduce American epicure travellers to the Cayman Islands in an intimate and memorable fashion, allowing us to capture their hearts in the best way we know how – through their stomachs!”



A Taste of the Cayman Islands

To ensure the meal kits’ authenticity to the Cayman Islands’ own culinary travel experience, the CIDOT tapped four of its acclaimed on-island chefs to create five locally-inspired recipes all featuring ingredients and culinary techniques inherent to the destination.



The specialty collection, which includes the convenience of pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions offered by all Chef’d meal kits, provides a choice of four main signature dishes as well as a comforting dessert that pays homage to Cayman’s spirit of choice – rum:

· Blackened Mahi Mahi – By Alex Menegon, Chef de Cuisine, Ristorante Pappagallo

· Chocolate Bread Pudding – By Chef George Fowler, Executive Chef, Calypso Grill

· Guava Glazed Pork Chops – By Chef Vidyadhara Shetty, Executive Chef, Blue Cilantro

· Piña Colada Chicken – By Chef Jolene Nelson, Private Chef and Founder of Nyämaste

· Curried Chicken – Traditional Caymanian recipe



“One of the things our customers love about Chef’d is getting exposed to new flavours from around the world,” said Kyle Ransford, CEO, Chef’d. “Our customers will love the meal kits from the Cayman Islands because it will teach them how to prepare exotic ingredients at home. They will feel like they are on a tropical vacation with just one bite.”



Luxury Grand Cayman Vacation Giveaway

To celebrate the special collaboration and give consumers the chance to soak up the Caribbean’s leading culinary destination firsthand, the CIDOT is giving away one (1) luxurious trip for two to Grand Cayman, complete with a six-night stay at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, airport transfers, exclusive dining experiences, and more. Food-loving travellers can enter the Eat Like a Local Cayman Islands Sweepstakes online at chefd.com/cayman-islands now through September 15, 2017. For complete sweepstakes details and terms and conditions, visit chefd.com/pages/terms.



To learn more about the Cayman Islands partnership with Chef’d and to purchase your destination-inspired meal kit, please go to chefd.com/cayman-islands.

