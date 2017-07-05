Experience Grenada’s First Ever ‘Pure Dive Fest 2017’

Visitors can immerse themselves in the island’s vibrant marine environment during this four-day event

St. George’s, Grenada W.I. – July 5, 2017 – Explore beneath the surface of Grenada’s pristine blue waters during the first ever Pure Dive Fest taking place from October 11 –14. From free beach dives and beginner lessons to charity dives and a closing party, this four-day festival appeals to divers, visitors and spectators wishing to support Grenada’s diving industry. In addition to the robust schedule of activities, the event is also designed to increase awareness of the island’s marine environment and sustainable tourism efforts.



The festival commences with the launch of an underwater photography competition at Coconut Beach Restaurant. The competition will run for the duration of the festival and prizes will be distributed for most creative selfie, best reef picture, best wreck picture, and many more categories at the closing party. The second day of the festival is divided into either a wreck diving day for experienced divers or a local diving day for those who are ready to make the plunge for the first time with professional instructors.



One of the unique events is an Environmental Day with Marine Protected Area Diving on October 13 in collaboration with Project AWARE—a campaign that focuses on global ocean protection and conservation through sustainable, eco-friendly, and conservation-conscious dive practices. In the morning, dive centers will participate in community and school outreach sessions in order to share information on scuba diving and freediving in Grenada as well as details on marine biology and conservation. Afternoon activities will include dive centers participating in a “Dive Against Debris” event to collect as much ocean trash as possible.



The festival concludes on Saturday, October 14, also designated “Invasive Caribbean Lionfish Day” with a boat parade and send off at the Morne Rouge Bay/BBC Beach. In the evening, there will be a final party at Coconut Beach Restaurant, where Lionfish will be served and photos from the underwater photography competition will be on display, along with a few surprises throughout the night.



For more information about the Pure Dive Fest and to stay updated, visit https://www.facebook.com/grenadadiving/ and be sure to follow the Instagram and Twitter pages.



About Grenada

