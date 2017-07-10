The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism Launches Luxury Destination Weddings Publication

“Cayman Vows” Magazine, Dedicated to the Cayman Islands’ Premier Wedding and Honeymoon Services, to Debut Nationwide in Partnership with Cloud Nine Omnimedia



Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 10, 2017 – The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) has partnered with Cloud Nine Omnimedia (CNO), the U.S.-based media and publishing company and founders of WedLuxe, to launch Cayman Vows magazine – the first-ever definitive resource for couples and wedding planners looking for inspiration and guidance to execute world-class destination weddings and honeymoons in the Cayman Islands. The print and digital publication is now available for purchase online and on newsstands across Canada and will be at Barnes & Noble locations in the U.S. starting July 11, 2017.



Featuring real wedding testimonials; including the first glimpse into the intimate Grand Cayman nuptials of Grace and Trai Byers, stars of the Fox hit series, “Empire;” high-end fashion shoots, personality spotlights and curated expert advice on everything from décor and venues to must-do experiences island-wide, Cayman Vows serves as the ultimate guide to achieving a luxurious and unforgettable celebration in the Cayman Islands.



“The Cayman Islands is proud to partner with Cloud Nine Omnimedia to introduce ‘Cayman Vows’ magazine to discerning travellers across the U.S. and Canada, reinforcing our position as one of the world’s most sought-after warm-weather destinations for romance,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “Understanding the complexities that come with planning a milestone event such as a wedding or honeymoon, ‘Cayman Vows’ allows us to simplify the process for our prospective guests while highlighting the Cayman Islands’ own unmatched capabilities, and we couldn’t be more excited to share the strength of ‘Cayman Vows’ as a comprehensive romance destination guide with the world.”



Under the direction of CNO partners and co-founders, Angela Desveaux and Bruce Patterson, the collaborative effort brings together the biggest names in the wedding planning industry with the Cayman Islands’ own distinguished event professionals and on-island providers to shine a light on the destination’s exceptional wedding and honeymoon offerings.



“This is one of the most exciting and creative projects we’ve embarked on to-date. As a luxury weddings expert and avid traveler to Grand Cayman, it’s been very rewarding to visually showcase the beauty, talent, versatility, and ‘Caymankind’ hospitality that makes the Cayman Islands such a perfect choice for destination weddings and honeymoons,” said Angela Desveaux, Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, WedLuxe. “This project combined our core skill sets of ideation, design, production, and curation of impactful inspirational content with our marketing, publishing, and social media expertise. To be teamed up with the unmatched beauty and cosmopolitan vibe of the Cayman Islands has been incredibly inspiring.”



Embodying the versatility, convenience and memorability of hosting a special event in the Cayman Islands, the distinct glossy publication provides endless inspiration and trusted counsel for those embarking on one of life’s most important journeys: marriage. To learn more about the innovative new media platform and find distribution near you, visit: caymanvows.com.