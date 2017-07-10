Trinidad & Tobago launches Stay to Get Away campaign

“BE A TOURIST” IN T&T THIS JULY-AUGUST

From left: Brian Frontin, CEO, Trinidad Hotels Restaurants and Tourism Association; Lorraine Pouchet, President, Trinidad and Tobago In-Coming Tour Operators’ Association, Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Tourism, Vidian Ramkelawan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Hassel Thom, President, Trinidad Hotels Restaurants and Tourism Association



Port of Spain, Trinidad – July 10, 2017 – The Ministry of Tourism recently launched this year’s “STAY TO GET AWAY: ADVENTURE BEGINS AT HOME” campaign at the House of Angostura in Laventille. The campaign will run from July 01-August 31. Citizens now have over thirty five (35) tour packages and accommodation properties on offer in Trinidad and Tobago that will whet the appetite of even the most seasoned traveller.



The domestic tourism campaign is bigger and better this year. Basically, it consists of a diverse range of tour experiences to sites and attractions throughout Trinidad and Tobago and staycation value added hotel packages operated by the two (2) main accommodation providers – Trinidad Hotels Restaurants and Tourism Association (THRTA) and the Small Accommodation Tourism Owners of Trinidad and Tobago (STAOTT).



The concept of STAY TO GET AWAY: ADVENTURE BEGINS AT HOME gives citizens and residents an opportunity to experience local tourist sites and attractions as an alternative to vacationing overseas. In times of severe economic downturn as well as during off-season tourism months of June to September, support of the stakeholders becomes critical in ensuring the survival of our local tourism sector.



Speaking to a packed audience at the launch, the Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Tourism, acknowledged the inclusiveness of the Stay to Get Away campaign “as it is being well supported by our tourism sector stakeholders. They have really risen to the occasion to offer affordable packages to budget conscious domestic tourists that guarantee value for money”.



The Ministry of Tourism has created a dedicated Facebook page – “Staytnt” – and through this page, updates on tours, hotel packages, community festivals and events are provided to both locals and international visitors. In order to ensure a more integrated approach to our digital marketing efforts, the GoTrinBago app will also be used to bring further awareness of this awareness campaign.



The STAY TO GET AWAY campaign is not a “one-off” campaign but part of a more holistic promotional approach to develop community clusters and to help identify events and festivals, that when put together provide our visitors and citizens with authentic and memorable experiences. The tourism sector is regarded by Government as critical to the achievement of economic growth through balanced and sustainable development and can be a catalyst for socio-economic benefits for local communities, the preservation of our natural and cultural assets and the advancement of our nation.



The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Vidiah Ramkhelawan, explained that the Ministry has been working to develop tourism in a sustainable manner and is partnering with the Regional Corporations to identify sites for development that will bring the greatest benefit to citizens and tourist alike.



Mrs. Lorraine Pouchet, President of the Trinidad and Tobago In-Coming Tour Operators’ Association, expressed pleasure that “the STAY TO GET AWAY initiative has come to fruition as a result of cooperation among a host of tourism players. The thrust is to develop locals’ appreciation for the domestic tourism product and at the same time, improving their sense of pride in this beautiful country that we inhabit”.



July 10, 2017

_____________________________________________________________________________

For more information, contact:

Sherma Mitchell, Manager Corporate Communications Phone: (868) 624-1403 Ext. 248, 689-5198 (M)

Ministry of Tourism Fax: (868) 625-3894

Levels 8 & 9

Tower C, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago, WEST INDIES



ABOUT THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM

The Ministry of Tourism is responsible for tourism policy development, awareness, catalysing and facilitating growth of the tourism sector, encouraging investment in the sector, building stakeholder partnerships and monitoring trends in the industry.