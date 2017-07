National Focus for Tuesday July 11, 2017 with Kimani St. Jean and Creole Highlights with Shaakira Pierre. In the headlines….Hon. Finance Minister reveals government’s interventions in the upcoming national budget, His Excellency President of Dominica Charles Savarin hosts 14th annual President Charities Foundation’s fund-raising event and Hon. Prime Minister hands over boats and equipment valued at $100,000.00 to Loubiere fishermen.