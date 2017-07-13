Start your Summer with Antigua and Barbuda’s Summer of 60, 60%OFF Offers

Start your Summer with Antigua and Barbuda’s ‘Summer of 60’

Up to 60% discount on holiday adventures

July 11, 2017 (St. John’s, Antigua) – With the Summer now officially on, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched an exciting ‘Summer of 60’ Promotion to ensure visitors to Antigua and Barbuda experience way more than the destination’s gorgeous 365 beaches, this summer.



Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival Season is in full effect and visitors will be in the middle of the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival: Antigua’s Carnival (www.antiguacarnival.com) which officially runs from July 28 – August 8th. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s ‘Summer of 60’ promotion celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Carnival, highlighting the vibrant carnival events that visitors can take part in:



· July 27: The Iron Band Jam

· July 28: The Glow Opening Parade and Official Opening Ceremony of Carnival and Concert

· July 29 :T-Shirt Mas

· July 30: Jaycees Caribbean Queen Show

· July 31: Scotia Bank Teen Splash

· Aug 1: Emancipation Day; Calypso Classic and Comedy

· Aug 2: LIAT Caribbean Melting Pot

· Aug 3 : Flow Junior Carnival; State Insurance Junior Calypso Monarch; ECAB Junior Soca Monarch

· Aug 4: ACB Panorama

· Aug 5: Flow Party Monarch Competition

· Aug 6: Wadadli Beer Calypso Monarch Competition

· Aug 7: J’Ouvert; Carnival Monday’s Judging of the Bands

· Aug 8: Carnival Tuesday’s Parade of the Bands; Last Lap

The hotels, restaurants, boutiques, tours and excursion providers in the country, have also teamed up with the Tourism Authority for the ‘Summer of 60’ Promotion, raising awareness of the destination as a lively summer holiday spot and providing an opportunity for visitors to save up to 60% off on various experiences while on vacation.

The ‘Summer of 60’ promotion (www.visitantiguabarbuda.com/summer60 ) features some amazing offers such as:

· The Carib House’s up to 60% OFF our peak season prices over the summer season. www.thecaribhouse.com

· South Coast Horizon’s ‘Stay and Play’ Summer of 60 room and half-day kayak tours from US$110 www.southcoasthorizons.com

· Columbian Emeralds, up to 60% OFF on an exquisite selection of fine Jewelry

· Ana’s on The Beach Restaurant US$60 Summer Day Pass which includes All day water sports, cabana beds day rental, lunch and drinks, shower and changing room www.anas.ag

· Joy Sailing Tours US$60 OFF any tour booked using discount code SP60 www.joysailingtours.com

· Thriller Tours 36% OFF on high-speed, luxury boat tours www.thrillertoursantigua.com

· Dboat Antigua, 20% OFF with discount code “summer60” when booking on www.dboatantigua.com.

· Elements Antigua 20% OFF on all treatments www.facebook.com/elementsantigua/

· Wadadli Cats 20% OFF with booking made directly to Wadadli Cats www.wadadlicats.com

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Summer of 60 Promotion ends on October 12, 2017. The full list of discount offers and events are available on www.visitantiguabarbuda.com/summer60

About Antigua & Barbuda



Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’ da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. Voted the World Travel Awards 2015 and 2016 Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination, the twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year.

The largest of the British Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort and tentatively listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Tinman Triathlon, Sports Fishing Tournament and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 17 mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com