Line up of Dominica’s 20th World Creole Music Festival Announced

Roseau Dominica – (July 17, 2017) – The stage is set for a star studded line up of the 20th world Creole Music Festival in Dominica from October 27 – 29, 2017. The three nights of pulsating rhythms line up was revealed at the Fort Young Hotel on July 13, 2017. The contribution of past and present event directors was acknowledged as the World Creole Music Festival has become a landmark event which showcases the island’s rich creole heritage.
The official line up for the 2017 World Creole Music Festival is:
|
Friday October 27
|
Saturday October 28
|
Sunday October 29
|
Breve
Klass
Mavado
First Serenade Band
Yemi Alade
Triple Kay International
|
Marcé & Tumpak
Kai
Machel Montano
Asa Bantan
Zouk All Stars featuring Jean Marc Ferdinand, Orlane, Francky Vincent, Stéphane Ravor
|
Mizik à Nou All Stars featuring Michele Henderson & Elisha Benoit
Kalash
Swingin’ Stars with calypsonians
Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons
Sweet Micky
###
