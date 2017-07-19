Line up of Dominica’s 20th World Creole Music Festival Announced

Mavado, Yemi Alade, Machel Montano, Klass, Kalash, Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons, Sweet Micky

Roseau Dominica – (July 17, 2017) – The stage is set for a star studded line up of the 20th world Creole Music Festival in Dominica from October 27 – 29, 2017. The three nights of pulsating rhythms line up was revealed at the Fort Young Hotel on July 13, 2017. The contribution of past and present event directors was acknowledged as the World Creole Music Festival has become a landmark event which showcases the island’s rich creole heritage.

The official line up for the 2017 World Creole Music Festival is:

Friday October 27 Saturday October 28 Sunday October 29 Breve Klass Mavado First Serenade Band Yemi Alade Triple Kay International Marcé & Tumpak Kai Machel Montano Asa Bantan Zouk All Stars featuring Jean Marc Ferdinand, Orlane, Francky Vincent, Stéphane Ravor Mizik à Nou All Stars featuring Michele Henderson & Elisha Benoit Kalash Swingin’ Stars with calypsonians Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons Sweet Micky

