Pure Grenada launches #SOTIC2017

Pure Grenada Hosts Region’s Premier Tourism Forum

Minister of tourism Dr. Clarice Modeste Curwen(centre) in conversation with CTO’s director of USA Inc Sylma Brown (right)joined by GTA CEO Patricia Maher just before the start of the news conference

(St. George’s, Grenada) 21st July 2017— Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean, will host the region’s premier tourism forum, the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC) from 9th-13th October, 2017.

The Conference will take place at the Radisson Grand Beach Resort, Grand Anse, bringing together senior industry decision makers and interested partners to address the biggest concerns and opportunities for Caribbean tourism.

SOTIC 2017 was launched in Grenada with a press conference featuring Government of Grenada, CTO and Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) officials. The theme for this year is “Supercharging the Caribbean Brand: Meeting the Needs of the New Explorer.” CTO Director for the US Sylma Brown Bramble promises that the theme presents a unique opportunity to focus on the changing dynamics in the industry. “We have to ensure that the Caribbean is positioned and ready to capture the interest of the new explorer who wants adventure and authentic experiences.”

Grenada’s Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Clarice Modeste Curwen remarked that the Government and people of Grenada are delighted to host the premier tourism forum in the region. Apart from discussing the major issues affecting the tourism industry, SOTIC is an excellent opportunity for member countries to showcase their tourism product to international and regional audiences. The Minister announced, “Pure Grenada will be hosting destination tours in order that all delegates can get to know and love the Spice of the Caribbean. Indeed, we have so much to share- from our gorgeous waterfalls and pristine beaches to our ‘bean to bar’ chocolate and cuisine tours.”

The CTO is ensuring a packed programme with amazing speakers who are sure to provide keen insights on how to supercharge the Caribbean brand. Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Patricia Maher says local participation is key. “It does not matter how big or small your business is, if you play a role in Tourism or you contribute to the industry in any way, you need to register for SOTIC and take advantage of the international networking opportunities and the many informative seminars right here in St. George’s.”

The local delegate registration fee is US 75 dollars per day or US 200 dollars for the entire conference. The CTO State of the Industry Conference brings together some 300 tourism industry leaders from the 30 member-countries of the CTO, as well as representatives of the regional and international private sector, academics, media, students, travel trade partners and other industry stakeholders from within and outside the region.