National Focus for Wednesday July 26, 2017

National Focus for July 26, 2017 with Kerdisha St. Louis. In the headlines: Hon. Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit will present the 2017/2018 Budget to Parliament on Thursday, Hon. Parliamentary Representative for the St. Joseph Constituency Kelver Darroux wants to develop Mero into a tourism hub and the Dominica Country Conference 2017 officially launched.
I am a Dominican living in England who loves there country very much I have been watching a video on our beautiful island, but was very disappointed with the music that they were playing in the background, if you are advertising Dominica surely you should be playing our own music ,to let the world now about us ,I’m sure a lot of other people will agree with me,