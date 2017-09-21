Dominica update! – Hurricane Maria

The minister of tourism Robert Tonge sent this update in the early hours of this morning. It’s a running commentary of affected communities, most of which may be unfamiliar to you.
Laudat: No information.
Morne Prosper: One fatality.
Morne Daniel: Houses damaged.
Canefield: Airport inoperable. Severe damage to areas of town nearest the airport.
Massacre: Lost roofs.
Mahaut: 95% of roofs gone.
Layou: “Took a beating”, presumably to flooding from the Layou River. The bridges are out.
St. Joseph: “Not so bad”
Mero: No information.
Salisbury: Houses lost roofs.
Morne Raquette: No information.
Coulibistrie: Minimal wind damage but severe flooding from Coulibistrie River, at a higher level than in TS Erika.
Colihaut: No communications with police station. Minimal wind damage but severe flooding from Colihaut River.
Picard: All Ross students who stayed on campus accounted for. Minimal damage to campus, some roofs off in surrounding area.
Portsmouth: 95% of roofs gone.
Tanetane, Penville: No information.
Vieille Case: Police station destroyed.
Dos d’Ane: One fatality, 5 missing.
Bense, Calibishie, Woodford Hill: No information.
Wesley: Town very badly damaged.
Marigot: Airport surprisingly clear and may be operational within days. Town very badly damaged. No communications with police station.
Atkinson: Severe damage.
Bataka, Monkey Hill, Salibia, Gaulette, Sineku, Castle Bruce, Good Hope, Petite Soufriere: No information.
Rosalie, Morne Jaune: No information, presumed very badly damaged or destroyed.