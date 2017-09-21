Dominica update! – Hurricane Maria

The minister of tourism Robert Tonge sent this update in the early hours of this morning. It’s a running commentary of affected communities, most of which may be unfamiliar to you.

Roseau: Severe flooding and heavy damage throughout the city. No fatalities reported. The hospital and community centre lost their roofs. Kings Hill badly damaged, with nearly all roofs gone. All roofs gone from the hospital (in Goodwill) east to St. Aromant. Windsor Park to be used as a landing site for helicopters in the morning.

Laudat: No information.

Morne Prosper: One fatality.

Morne Daniel: Houses damaged.

Canefield: Airport inoperable. Severe damage to areas of town nearest the airport.

Massacre: Lost roofs.

Mahaut: 95% of roofs gone.

Layou: “Took a beating”, presumably to flooding from the Layou River. The bridges are out.

St. Joseph: “Not so bad”

Mero: No information.

Salisbury: Houses lost roofs.

Morne Raquette: No information.

Coulibistrie: Minimal wind damage but severe flooding from Coulibistrie River, at a higher level than in TS Erika.

Colihaut: No communications with police station. Minimal wind damage but severe flooding from Colihaut River.

Picard: All Ross students who stayed on campus accounted for. Minimal damage to campus, some roofs off in surrounding area.

Portsmouth: 95% of roofs gone.

Tanetane, Penville: No information.

Vieille Case: Police station destroyed.

Dos d’Ane: One fatality, 5 missing.

Bense, Calibishie, Woodford Hill: No information.

Wesley: Town very badly damaged.

Marigot: Airport surprisingly clear and may be operational within days. Town very badly damaged. No communications with police station.

Atkinson: Severe damage.

Bataka, Monkey Hill, Salibia, Gaulette, Sineku, Castle Bruce, Good Hope, Petite Soufriere: No information.

Rosalie, Morne Jaune: No information, presumed very badly damaged or destroyed.