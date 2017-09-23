Hurricane Maria Damaged Dominica : The devastation wrought by hurricane Maria is hampering plans to evacuate more than 150 Canadian students from the storm-ravaged Caribbean island of Dominica.

Damaged infrastructure, non-functioning airports and a lack of

communication are frustrating efforts to get the students home, said

Omar Alghabra, parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs.

“The situation in Dominica continues to be difficult,” Alghabra said Friday.

“The communications are down. Airports are dysfunctional, so we are

unable to land any aircraft there.”

About 150 Canadian students are stranded at the Ross University School

of Medicine, with about a dozen more at a different post-secondary

institution on the island, Alghabra said.

The Liberal government is in constant contact with school officials, he

added.

“The universities are arranging for boats to transfer these students to

St. Lucia, where our consular officials are waiting for them there,”

Alghabra said.

“We will offer services