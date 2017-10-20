China supports Caribbean countries building back after hurricanes: 20 October 2017 – As governments in several Caribbean countries start rebuilding key infrastructure, housing and communities after hurricanes Maria and Irma hit several island nations a month ago, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is supporting efforts to build back better.

Responding to the catastrophic damage left by two back-to-back category 5 hurricanes – the most powerful ever recorded in the Atlantic – the Ministry of Commerce of China has provided funds totaling US$5 million for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist communities in post-disaster recovery.

Efforts will focus on Barbuda (part of the twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda) and Dominica, two of the hardest hit Caribbean islands, and will be used to restore roofing of priority buildings, including government facilities.