Independence Celebrations

Plans are in high gear to celebrate the island’s 39th year of Independence on Friday, November 3, 2017, under the theme “Building a brighter future together”. There will also be a praise and worship session is planned for 9 am at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in the capital, Roseau. The celebration will include cultural performances, invocation by religious leaders, a parade of uniformed troops, and the Prime Minister’s Address to the nation.



Regarding the tourism infrastructure, the following should be noted:



Accommodation

The following properties are opened to welcome visitors: Atlantique View Resort, Caribbean Seaview Apartments, Classique International Guest House, Coffeeriver Cottages, Hibiscus Valley Inn, Picard Family Guest House, Pointe Baptiste Guest House, Portsmouth Beach Hotel, Rejens Hotel, Rosalie Forest Eco Lodge, St. James Guest House, Suite Pepper Cottage, Sunset Bay Club, and Tamarind Tree Hotel.



Access

Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, LIAT, Seaborne Airlines, WINAIR, and Trans Island Air have all announced resumption of services to Douglas Charles Airport. Costal Air Transport and Express Carrier have also resumed regular services to Canefield Airport. L’Express des Iles fast ferry service is operating daily between Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Travellers interested in visiting the destination should inquire with their travel agent or on the websites of the various carriers.



Dive Sites

The Dominica Watersports Association has reported 35% damage to reefs at 10 dive sites. All dive operators are closed, however some are expected to reopen in January 2018. Once operations resume, the number of dives per site will be reduced to limit any negative impact on the fragile underwater ecosystem.



Waitukubuli National Trail

All 14 segments of the Waitukubuli National Trail remain closed. Assessments are currently being undertaken to assess the damage to the trail.



Relief Operations

Relief efforts are being coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister through the Emergency Organizing Committee. Detailed information on daily Press briefings and relief operations can be found at www.opm.gov.dm.



Roseau Dominica After Hurricane Maria