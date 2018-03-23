Ad Blocker Detected
National Focus for Thursday March 22, 2018 with Kimani St. Jean and Creole Highlights with Shaakira Pierre.Top stories: Dominica observes International Day of the Forest with a tree planting ceremony at the Botanic Gardens and the Hon. Minister for Telecommunications Kelver Darroux asks ECTEL to address the resilience of service providers.